Three Arrested; Stolen Items, Mobile Phones Recovered

Published July 30, 2022





RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three members of a gang involved in street crimes and recovered stolen items, mobile phones and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said here on Saturday.

Police have recovered stolen items worth Rs 10,000 from their possession.The arrested accused identified as Akash, Rizwan and Yaqoob.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Babar Javed Joya appreciated the performance of Bani police adding that whoever deprives citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape from the grip of law.

