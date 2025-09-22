Three arrested, two petrol agencies sealed in Islamabad operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar, Yasir Nazir, carried out a series of operations in different areas of Islamabad, leading to three arrests and sealing of two illegal petrol agencies.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, the actions targeted unlawful construction, street begging, and unauthorized fuel selling points.

During the drive, AC Saddar’s team arrested one individual in Shah Allah Ditta for constructing a building without approval from the concerned authorities. Officials said the action was taken to prevent unregulated expansion that could create safety risks and hinder planned development in the area.

In a separate move, the team apprehended one person involved in street begging. Authorities stated that such operations are part of a wider campaign to discourage begging across the city. The arrested person was handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Another significant part of the crackdown focused on fuel businesses operating without licenses. The administration sealed two unauthorized petrol agencies and arrested a shopkeeper running one of them. Officials emphasized that unregistered fuel points pose safety hazards to residents, as they lack basic security standards. The agencies were immediately shut down, and legal action was initiated against those involved.

According to officials, the operations were conducted under the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration’s ongoing campaign against illegal activities. The aim is to ensure that construction, trade, and public activities are carried out in compliance with legal procedures.

Authorities also stressed that the drive would continue in the coming days, with monitoring teams instructed to identify more such violations. The administration has urged citizens to avoid engaging in unregulated businesses or practices, warning that strict action will be taken against violators.

The assistant commissioner said the measures are not limited to specific areas but are being expanded across the capital. “Our objective is to implement the law equally and discourage activities that put public safety and urban planning at risk,” he stated.

Officials have appealed to the public to cooperate with the administration by reporting illegal constructions, unlicensed petrol outlets, or organized begging networks in their localities. They said community participation is vital for maintaining law and order and ensuring safe living conditions.

The administration confirmed that similar operations will continue regularly, with priority given to areas where violations are frequently reported.