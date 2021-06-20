UrduPoint.com
Three Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Sun 20th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Three arrested, weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three accused and recovered weapons, arms and ammunition from their possession, informed police spokesman on Sunday.

The cantonment police on a picket stopped a suspected vehicle Toyota Land Cruiser and recovered 01 Kalashnikov, an M4 rifle, 8 magazines and 600 bullets from the vehicle.

The arrested were identified as Chaudhry Sajid Mehmood, Junaid Khan and Zeeshan.

Police have registered separate cases against the arms holders and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas commended police team for arresting the arm holders and said that strict action should be taken against such anti social elements and criminals.

More Stories From Pakistan

