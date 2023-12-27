Open Menu

Three Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2023 | 03:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three robbers and recovered weapons

and other items.

A police spokesman said three robbers had looted a shop at Bhaiwala Phattak in

Millat Town police limits and injured the shopkeeper three days ago.

Later, officials arrested the accused after recovering weapons who confessed the crime

of injuring the shopkeeper.

