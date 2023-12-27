Three Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2023 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three robbers and recovered weapons
and other items.
A police spokesman said three robbers had looted a shop at Bhaiwala Phattak in
Millat Town police limits and injured the shopkeeper three days ago.
Later, officials arrested the accused after recovering weapons who confessed the crime
of injuring the shopkeeper.