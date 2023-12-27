Three arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three robbers and recovered weapons

and other items.

A police spokesman said three robbers had looted a shop at Bhaiwala Phattak in

Millat Town police limits and injured the shopkeeper three days ago.

Later, officials arrested the accused after recovering weapons who confessed the crime

of injuring the shopkeeper.