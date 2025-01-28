Open Menu

Three Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Three arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The police arrested three accused and seized weapons and hashish

on Tuesday.

A police team conducted a raid and held drug trafficker Nasim of Dhandra and

also recovered 1.3-kg hashish.

Separately, Peoples Colony police arrested Jahangir and Jalal, and

recovered cash, cell phones, two pistols and a motorcycle.

