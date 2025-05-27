Three Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The police arrested three robbers, including the ringleader, and recovered weapons
besides various items on Tuesday.
According to a police spokesperson, Kotli Said Amir police arrested three members of
Abidi gang by using modern technology.
The police also recovered Rs 62,000, two motorcycles, two electric motors, three smart
phones, three pistols, jewelry and several rounds.
The police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.
