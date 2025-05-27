Three arrested, weapons recovered

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The police arrested three robbers, including the ringleader, and recovered weapons

besides various items on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesperson, Kotli Said Amir police arrested three members of

Abidi gang by using modern technology.

The police also recovered Rs 62,000, two motorcycles, two electric motors, three smart

phones, three pistols, jewelry and several rounds.

The police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.