SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Police on Friday claimed to have arrested three accused and recovered weapons and looted items from their possession.

According to details, Miani police team caught Sajjar, Shan and Qamar and recovered two pistols 30 bore and stolen items from them.

Cases were registered against the accused while an investigations is underway.