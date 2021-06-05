Three arrested with firework in faisalabad

The police arrested three persons and recovered heavy quantity of fireworks from their possession in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The police arrested three persons and recovered heavy quantity of fireworks from their possession in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Police said here Saturday that the Batala colony police team on a tip-off checked a suspect vehicle and recovered 82 cartons filled with fireworks.

Similarly, a team of Tariq Abad police post recovered 50 cartons of fireworks form a car whereas People's Colony police recovered 12 cartons of firework from a rickshaw at Jarwala Road.

The police arrested three accused including Ehsan Ali, Safdar Ali and Khadim Hussain,while further investigation was underway.