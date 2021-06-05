UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Arrested With Firework In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 01:34 PM

Three arrested with firework in faisalabad

The police arrested three persons and recovered heavy quantity of fireworks from their possession in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The police arrested three persons and recovered heavy quantity of fireworks from their possession in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Police said here Saturday that the Batala colony police team on a tip-off checked a suspect vehicle and recovered 82 cartons filled with fireworks.

Similarly, a team of Tariq Abad police post recovered 50 cartons of fireworks form a car whereas People's Colony police recovered 12 cartons of firework from a rickshaw at Jarwala Road.

The police arrested three accused including Ehsan Ali, Safdar Ali and Khadim Hussain,while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Road Vehicle Car Post From

Recent Stories

Pakistan hosts World Environment Day today

4 minutes ago

FESCO issues shutdown program

4 minutes ago

Russia Records 9,145 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hou ..

3 minutes ago

Switzerland Hopes to Create 'Friendly Environment' ..

4 minutes ago

With homemade rifles, Myanmar self-defence groups ..

10 minutes ago

Covid-19 affected global health system: Faisal Sul ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.