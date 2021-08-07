Three arrested with fireworks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three accused and recovered fireworks on Sitiana Road.

A police spokesman said officials conducted a raid near Fish Farm Sitiana Road and arrestedAbbas etc red handed while carrying fireworks in a van.

The police recovered 1,800 packets of fireworks from the vehicle and registered a case.