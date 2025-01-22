Three arrested with fireworks products in large quantity

Multan police have arrested three accused and recovered fireworks material and products in large quantity in an operation in the city, police said on Wednesday

Accused Ashraf, Sarfraz, and Asghar Shahzad were arrested in an operation carried out by Delhi Gate

police team led by SHO Muhammad Asghar under supervision of SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi at Hafiz Jamal

area near Metro station Chowk.

Police spokesman said that Multan police would continue to operate against criminals and illegal businesses in the district.