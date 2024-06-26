Three Arrested,hashish Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The police seized 36-kg hashish and arrested three drug dealers at Highway Sabzazar
here on Wednesday.
According to the police, Sabzazar police arrested the accused with drugs who were
identified as Waleed, Waqar, and Nadeem.
A case has been registered against them and started investigation.
