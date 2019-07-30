Three arrested,narcotics recovered in Faisalabad

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested three accused and seized huge quantity of narcotics recovered from a vehicle near Sahianwala Interchange on Motorway

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) -:Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested three accused and seized huge quantity of narcotics recovered from a vehicle near Sahianwala Interchange on Motorway.

ANF spokesman said on Tuesday that the ANF team signaled a suspect vehicle and during search recovered 32.

400 kgs marijuana and 17.250 kgs opium from their possession.

Those arrested included--Azmat Hussain son of Altaf Hussain, Abdul Ghani son of Mina Gull and Bilal Ahmad son of Muhammad Yaqoob.

Police investigation was underway.