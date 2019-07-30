UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Arrested,narcotics Recovered In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 04:15 PM

Three arrested,narcotics recovered in Faisalabad

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested three accused and seized huge quantity of narcotics recovered from a vehicle near Sahianwala Interchange on Motorway

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) -:Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested three accused and seized huge quantity of narcotics recovered from a vehicle near Sahianwala Interchange on Motorway.

ANF spokesman said on Tuesday that the ANF team signaled a suspect vehicle and during search recovered 32.

400 kgs marijuana and 17.250 kgs opium from their possession.

Those arrested included--Azmat Hussain son of Altaf Hussain, Abdul Ghani son of Mina Gull and Bilal Ahmad son of Muhammad Yaqoob.

Police investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Altaf Hussain Motorway Vehicle Kyrgystani Som From

Recent Stories

Mustafa Kamal apologises to NAB for using inapprop ..

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

24 seconds ago

An extortionist among 29 suspects arrested in Kara ..

30 seconds ago

Trade most promising area to build strong Pakistan ..

4 minutes ago

Mega-hit Old Town Road' breaks US singles chart re ..

4 minutes ago

Everybody deserves second chance in love: Malaika ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.