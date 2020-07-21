UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Associate Professors Promoted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 06:56 PM

Three Associate Professors promoted

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following recommendations of Provincial Selection Board has promoted three (Male) Associate Professors of Higher Education Department to Professors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following recommendations of Provincial Selection board has promoted three (Male) Associate Professors of Higher education Department to Professors.

The promoted Associate Professor included Fazali Subhan, Khalid Usman and Muhammad Ismail. The newly promoted professors would remain on probation for a period of one year, it was by KP Establishment Department here on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Male Government

Recent Stories

Shehzad Roy releases his new song

10 minutes ago

SEC approves converting some villas into nurseries

16 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks ministry's comments in ..

1 minute ago

US Federal Forces Use Variety of Munitions to Disp ..

1 minute ago

LinkedIn to cut 960 jobs amid sales slump

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.