Three Associate Professors promoted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following recommendations of Provincial Selection board has promoted three (Male) Associate Professors of Higher education Department to Professors.

The promoted Associate Professor included Fazali Subhan, Khalid Usman and Muhammad Ismail. The newly promoted professors would remain on probation for a period of one year, it was by KP Establishment Department here on Tuesday.