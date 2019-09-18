Three auto-thieves arrested, eight vehicles recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has busted a gang of auto-thieves comprising three members and recovered eight vehicles worth millions of rupees from them, a police spokesman said.

He said that a team headed by In-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali apprehended three car lifters of an inter-provincial gang. The gangsters have been identified as Bazahid khan s/o Azmat Khan resident of District Sawabi, Yaqoob s/o Kareem-Ullah resident of district Noshera and Qareeb-Ullah s/o Ameer Muhammad resident of District Rawalpindi.

The police team recovered eight stolen vehicles worth millions of rupees from them while efforts are underway to arrest their other accomplices.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to take away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Punjab too.

The recovered vehicles bear the registration numbers as follows: Suzuki Mehran (LED-3052), Suzuki Mehran (LXV-3264), Honda Civic (ABK-613),Toyota Hi-ace (LES-2288), Suzuki Mehran (LXV-8474), Suzuki Mehran (LWK-1937), Toyota Corrolla (AJA-381) and Toyota ECO (LEB-4917).

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to intensify efforts to curb car lifting incidents. He has also announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of ACLC police team.