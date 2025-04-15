Open Menu

Three Balochistan Constabulary Personnel Martyred In Mastung Blast

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 15, 2025 | 02:34 PM

Police officials say truck has been targeted in the Mastung area, which resulted in the martyrdom of three personnel and injuries to 16 others, two of whom are in critical condition

MASTUNG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2025) Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in blast targeting police truck in Mastung on Tuesday.

Three personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary were martyred in a bomb blast targeting a police truck near Shamsabad in Mastung.

According to police officials, the truck was targeted in the Mastung area, resulting in the martyrdom of three personnel and injuries to 16 others, two of whom are in critical condition.

Rescue sources confirmed that the injured and the bodies have been shifted to the hospital following the blast.

According to Shahid Rind, spokesperson for the Balochistan government, the blast occurred near the Kund Masoori area of Mastung, where a truck transporting police personnel from RTC Kalat was targeted with an IED.

He added that a state of emergency has been declared at Bolan Medical Complex and Civil Hospital, and the injured are being shifted to Quetta for further treatment.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack and directed authorities to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured.

He stated that no negligence in the treatment of the wounded would be tolerated and that the government of Balochistan stands in solidarity with the martyrs.

