Three bandits held in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) District police claimed to have arrested three bandits involved in dacoity and snatching.

According to police, during the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements, SHO Hajipura police station along with police team by using professional skills and with the help of modern technology traced out the accused.

During interrogation 2 motorcycles, Rs. 700,000 in cash, 6 mobile phones, 3 pistols and several bullets were recovered from the accused possessions.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investigations were underway in this regard.