Three Bandits Held In Sialkot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 10:24 PM
District police claimed to have arrested three bandits involved in dacoity and snatching
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) District police claimed to have arrested three bandits involved in dacoity and snatching.
According to police, during the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements, SHO Hajipura police station along with police team by using professional skills and with the help of modern technology traced out the accused.
During interrogation 2 motorcycles, Rs. 700,000 in cash, 6 mobile phones, 3 pistols and several bullets were recovered from the accused possessions.
Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investigations were underway in this regard.
Recent Stories
Team behind Italian film 'Io Capitano' returns to Senegal
Alleged kidnapper and molester of 3-year-old killed in Police shootout
Indian IT giant Infosys posts lower than expected revenue growth
DC Khanewal leads anti-dengue drive
CS Sindh chairs meeting to accelerate Sehwan development initiatives
UN chief warns Mideast on brink of 'full-scale regional conflict'
PML-N persistently advocates for engaging dialogue: Asif
Germany arrests two over military base attack plot for Russia
8 injured over land dispute in Bahawalnagar area
Kenya military helicopter crashes with defence chief on board: police
Two brothers involved in the murder case arrested in Attock
Two arrested in Attock attempted murder case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Alleged kidnapper and molester of 3-year-old killed in Police shootout3 minutes ago
-
DC Khanewal leads anti-dengue drive2 minutes ago
-
CS Sindh chairs meeting to accelerate Sehwan development initiatives2 minutes ago
-
PML-N persistently advocates for engaging dialogue: Asif3 minutes ago
-
8 injured over land dispute in Bahawalnagar area3 minutes ago
-
Two brothers involved in the murder case arrested in Attock13 minutes ago
-
Two arrested in Attock attempted murder case13 minutes ago
-
Accused of attempted murder arrested2 minutes ago
-
Pb govt gives Saeed Ahmed CO MCM charge2 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for publicly humiliating woman in Jand2 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review arrangements for bye-elections in Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Two brick kilns fined Rs 200,0002 minutes ago