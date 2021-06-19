Three bandits held with weapons

Mureedwala police claimed on Saturday to have arrested three dacoits and recovered illicit weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Mureedwala police claimed on Saturday to have arrested three dacoits and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in Chak No.201-RB and arrested 3 outlaws identified as Asfand Yar Jatt, Tayyab Malik and Shehbaz who were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered illicit weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.