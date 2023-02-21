Three bandits killed by accomplices

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Three bandits who were allegedly involved in attacking and injuring personnel of Dolphin Force have been killed in firing by members of their own gang.

A police spokesman here on Tuesday said that three armed bandits riding motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire at personnel of Dolphin Force in the Craft Bazaar area lying within the jurisdiction of PS Civil Lines, injuring two cops.

"The Dolphin Force personnel riding their official bike were on routine patrolling and they signaled the bandits in Craft Bazaar area to stop who instead stopping their motorcycle, opened straight and indiscriminate firing on Dolphin Force," he said, adding that as a result of firing, two personnel of Dolphin Force and as well as two passersby suffered bullet wounds.

The assailants managed to escape from the scene. They, however, later were arrested by the police who used CCTV vigilance cameras and modern technology to trace out the whereabouts of the attackers.

The police spokesman further said that the attackers belonged to the Jhang district and were involved in heinous crimes including highway robberies. He said that a police team of PS Civil Lines took away the bandits to an area to recover weapons. The other gang members who were already present there opened indiscriminate fire, in which all three bandits were killed.

The slain bandits were identified as Nawaz, Maqsood and Naeem.

The Civil Lines police are investigating the incident.