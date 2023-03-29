Three bandits killed in cross firing in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Three bandits wanted in several cases of heinous crimes have been killed in cross-firing in the Head Rajkan area of the Bahawalpur district.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that several FIRs were registered against the bandits identified as Haji Ahmad, Sadique Hussain and Suhail Asghar.

All three were residents of the Muzaffargarh district. They were wanted in several cases of heinous crimes including murder, highway robberies and others.

He further said Bahawalpur police received information that a gang of bandits had snatched a bike from a man in the Head Rajkan area. "Soon after receiving information, the police rushed to the scene and traced out the bandits in 24DNB. "The armed bandits opened indiscriminate fire at police," he added.

The spokesman said three bandits were killed by fire opened by their own accomplice who has managed to flee from the scene.

He recalled that a few days back, the same bandits had murdered a man recognized as Sajid Ali.

The police also recovered three motorcycles, one Kalashnikov and two pistols from the bandits. District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas reached the scene and inspected the incident.

Local people showered flowers on him and raised slogans in favour of the district police of Bahawalpur.

He concluded that an investigation into FIRs lodged against the suspects was underway. The police have been making efforts to trace the whereabouts of the remaining members of the gang.