Three Bank Robbers Arrested, Extortionist Nabbed In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 11:47 PM

Three bank robbers arrested, extortionist nabbed in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ):Six members of an alleged bank robbers group's three men were arrested by South zone police while the City division police nabbed an extortionist of gang war group who is involved in collecting extortion from traders here on Monday.

Deputy Inspector General Police (DIGP) South Zone Sharjeel Karim Kharal said this in a press conference in his office here.

He said that the gang robbing citizens after withdrawing cash from bank and committed 17 robberies in the past one and half years.

The police also recovered Rs 3 million from the arrested accused.

The members looted Rs 20 million in the parking area of Jinnah hospital-Karachi when the victim was leaving after withdrawing cash from a bank and the accused distributed the looted amount in an apartment at Defence View area here, he added.

SP City division Sumair Noor claimed in another press conference that the police have arrested a Lyari Gang War extortionist namely Muhammad Rashid with the help of technology.

The accused set a shop to fire one month ago and also opened firing at the house of another busniess man in the Liaquatabad area here.

The police have handed over the accused to Special Investigation Unit (SIU) and initiated further legal action.

