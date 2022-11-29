Three Bannu residents died in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :At least three people including a jeweler and his two friends were shot dead by unknown assailants during late night hours near Mir Ali Bazaar in North Waziristan.

A police spokesman on Tuesday said that unknown miscreants abducted three friends, hailing from Bannu district from a jeweler's shop in late night hours and later shot them dead.

Police said motive behind the killing was not yet ascertained.

Bodies of the deceased were recovered from fields near Mir Ali Bazaar in the morning, police said and added that a case has been registered further investigation was underway.