Three Beggar Kids Taken Into Protective Custody
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 01:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) conducted a rescue operation,taking three children into protective custody who were found begging in various areas of the city,here on Friday.
According to the CPWB spokesperson, the kids were identified as Hasnain,Waseem and Ali Raza.
The Children were taken into custody from Cantt and Bahawalpur chowk .
Children were shifted to Child Protection Center (CPWB) where they would get necessary support and care.
He mentioned that CPWB started search for parents of the children in order to reunite the kids to their families
