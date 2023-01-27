UrduPoint.com

Three Bids To Smuggle 1732 Wheat, Flour Bags Foiled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Three bids to smuggle 1732 wheat, flour bags foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police foiled three bids to smuggle 1,732 wheat, flour and fine flour (Maida) bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up three drivers namely Gul Zaib, Jan Muhammad and Muhammad Akram on recovery of 1,732 wheat, flour and fine flour (Maida) bags from their possession.

He informed that the accused were trying to illegally ship wheat flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, were strictly monitoring all the exit points of the district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

