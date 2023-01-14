Three bids to smuggle 1760 wheat, flour bags foiled in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Saturday foiled three bids to smuggle 1760 wheat and flour bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Saturday foiled three bids to smuggle 1760 wheat and flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Mandra police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up three drivers namely Javed with 270 wheat bags, Shabbir with 240 wheat bags and Iftikhar for carrying 1250 wheat flour bags.

He informed the accused were trying to illegally ship wheat flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of the city to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.