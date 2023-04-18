Three bids to smuggle 2275 flour bags foiled

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Tuesday foiled three bids to smuggle 2275 flour and 60 fine flour (maida) bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up three namely Noor ul Amin, Ghulam Naveed and Aminullah.

He informed that the accused were trying to smuggle wheat flour bags out of Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.