Three bids to smuggle 465 wheat flour bags foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Thursday foiled three bids to smuggle 465 wheat flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up three drivers namely Mir Akbar, Niaz and Faizal for carrying 465 wheat flour bags.

He said that the accused were trying to illegally ship out wheat flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.