Three bids to smuggle 970 flour bags foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Saturday foiled three bids to smuggle 970 wheat flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up three drivers namely Nabiullah, Ghufran and Hamid and recovered 970 wheat flour bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to smuggle wheat flour bags out of Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of the district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.