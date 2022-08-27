UrduPoint.com

Three Bids To Smuggle Wheat, Flour Foiled; 1020 Bags Confiscated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2022 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Saturday foiled three bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 1020 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad and Taxila police confiscated three vehicles loaded with 1020 bags including 860 wheat and 160 flour.

He informed that police arrested three drivers namely Faisal, Nasir and Nazakat for violating the ban on wheat and flour smuggling.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

