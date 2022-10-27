Three bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled; 1100 bags confiscated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Thursday foiled three bids to smuggle wheat and flour by seizing 1100 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police confiscated three vehicles loaded with 800 wheat and 300 flour bags.

He informed that police arrested three drivers namely Khurram, Tariq and Luqman for violating the ban on illegal transportation of wheat and flour.

He said that the authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat and flour smuggling.