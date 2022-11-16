UrduPoint.com

Three Bids To Smuggle Wheat, Flour Foiled

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police have foiled three bids to smuggle wheat and flour and seized 2110 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up three drivers namely Taseer, Zahir Khan and Iqbal, who were trying to illegally ship out 2110 wheat and flour bags out of the division.

He said, the food department and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) were strictly monitoring all the exit points of the district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

More Stories From Pakistan

