Three bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Thursday foiled three bids to smuggle wheat and flour and seized 680 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up three drivers namely Haider with 160 wheat flour bags, Luqman with 140 wheat flour bags and Saqib with 380 wheat bags.

He said that the accused were trying to "illegally ship out" wheat and flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division.

He assured that the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.