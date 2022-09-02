UrduPoint.com

Three Bids To Smuggle Wheat, Flour Foiled; 580 Bags Confiscated

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Friday foiled three bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 580 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police confiscated three vehicles loaded with 580 bags weighing 100 kg per bag including 230 flour and 350 wheat.

He informed that police arrested three drivers namely Muzrab Shah, Mian Rehman and Abdul Wahab for violating the ban on wheat and flour smuggling.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

