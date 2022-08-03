UrduPoint.com

Three Bids To Smuggle Wheat, Flour Foiled; Bags Confiscated

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2022 | 09:18 PM

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Wednesday foiled three bids to smuggle wheat, flour and chokar besides seizing 3300 bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Wednesday foiled three bids to smuggle wheat, flour and chokar besides seizing 3300 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department alongwith Saddar Wah and Taxila police confiscated three vehicles loaded with 3300 wheat, flour and chokar bags.

He informed that police arrested three drivers namely Shahid, Ramazan and Junaid for violating the ban on wheat and flour smuggling, he added.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

