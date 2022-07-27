Three bids to smuggle wheat foiled; 990 bags confiscated

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Wednesday foiled three bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 990 bags of wheat and flour.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Taxila police confiscated three vehicles loaded with 990 wheat and flour bags.

Three drivers namely Sanaullah, Waqas and Ahsan were also sent behind the bars while police impounded three vehicles, he added.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and flour and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.