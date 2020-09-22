UrduPoint.com
Three Bike Lifters Arrested: 10 Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 03:10 PM

Three bike lifters arrested: 10 motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three bike lifters and managed to recover 10 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police in their crackdown against criminal elements, managed to net two bike lifters namely Muhammad Irfan and Abdul Wahab and recovered six stolen motorcycles and cash from their possession.

He said, Police also recovered weapons and other items from their possession.

He informed that a Police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Race Course on the directives of SP Potohar conducted raids and nabbed the bike lifters.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the bike lifters would also be sent behind the bars following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Division lauded endeavour of Race Course police for netting the bike lifters.

Meanwhile, New Town police also arrested a bike lifter namely Muhammad Qasim and recovered four stolen motorcycles, cash, weapon and other items from his possession.

