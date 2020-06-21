UrduPoint.com
Three Bike-lifters Arrested: 10 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, Pirwadhai police have arrested three persons involved in motorcycle thefts.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police busted Qazi brothers gangs and arrested Qazi Shahzad, Qazi Usman and Adeel Qurban, three bike lifters.

He informed that the Police team constituted under the supervision of DSP City and SHO Pirwadhai on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids and managed to net the bike lifters.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the bike lifters would also be arrested following preliminary investigationswith the detainee culprits.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal Division, Rai Mazhar Iqbal lauded endeavours of Pirwadhai police for netting the bike lifters.

