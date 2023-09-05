Open Menu

Three Bike Lifters Arrested; 13 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2023 | 01:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three bike lifters and robbers, members of a gang besides recovering 13 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Saddar Baroni Police Station managed to net three bike lifters and robbers namely Mohsin, Waseem and Saleem and recovered 13 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be rounded up and sent behind bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.

