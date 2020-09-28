Three bike lifters arrested: 15 motorcycles recovered

UrduPoint.com
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Rawal Division police on Monday claimed to have arrested three bike lifters and managed to recover 15 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police in their crackdown against criminal elements, managed to net two bike lifters namely Muhammad Adnan and Muhammad Sohail and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and cash from their possession.

Police also recovered weapons and other items from their possession, he added.

He informed that another Police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Banni on the directives of SP Rawal conducted raids and nabbed a bike lifter besides recovering four stolen motorcycles from his possession.

As per preliminary police record, the criminal was also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the bike lifters would also be sent behind the bars following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal Division lauded endeavour of Pirwadhai and Banni police for netting the bike lifters.

