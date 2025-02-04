Three bike lifters arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Three bike lifters active in the limits of Ratta Amral and Waris Khan police stations of Rawalpindi were arrested on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, the Ratta Amral Police busted a two-member gang involved in motorcycle theft and street crime.

A stolen motorcycle, two mobile phones and weapons were recovered from the accused Faizan and Shahryal, who would be sent jail for an identity parade.

Similarly, the Waris Khan Police held an accused Aqeel and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession.