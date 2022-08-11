Three bike lifters arrested; eight stolen motorcycles recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three bike lifters and recovered eight stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO Patriata Police Station managed to net three accused namely Saddam, Anil Bashir and Hassan Sarfraz who were bike lifters and members of Raju gang.

The accused were allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations. Police recovered eight stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Kohsar, Haider Ali appreciated police team and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the bike lifters.

He also directed the police officers to continue raids against lawbreakers and they should be sent behind the bars.