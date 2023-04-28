Three bike lifters arrested; eight stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three bike lifters, members of 'Samu Gujjar' gang besides recovering eight stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, City Police Station managed to net three bike lifters namely Waseem Akram Gujjar, ringleader, Kamran Noor, Muhammad Sajjad and recovered eight stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.