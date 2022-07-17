Three bike lifters arrested; five stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three bike lifters and recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO Cantt Police Station managed to net three accused namely Kamran Yousaf alias Kami, Pervaiz and Shehroz who were bike lifters and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Rana Abdul Wahad appreciated police team and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the bike lifters.

He also directed the police officers to continue raids against lawbreakers and they should be sent behind the bars.