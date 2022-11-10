UrduPoint.com

Three Bike Lifters Arrested; Five Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three bike lifters and recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, New Town Police Station managed to net three bike lifters namely Hasan, Zohaib and Haroon and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Babar Javed Joya said, the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.

