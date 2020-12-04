UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Bike Lifters Arrested: Four Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Three bike lifters arrested: four motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three bike lifters and recovered four stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 21,000 and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Morgah police in their crackdown against criminal elements, managed to net two bike lifters namely Saleem and Ghulam Ali and recovered three stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 21,000 and other items from their possession.

He said, Police also recovered weapons and other items from their possession.

He informed that a Police team was constituted under the supervision of SHO Morgah which conducted a raid and nabbed the bike lifters.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the bike lifter would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

Meanwhile, Banni police also rounded up a bike lifter identified as Rustam Khan and recovered a stolen motorcycle and weapon.

Divisional Superintendents of Police (SPs) have lauded endeavour of Morgah and Banni police for netting the bike lifters.

Related Topics

Police Ghulam Ali Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Govt released Rs 1.78b for textiles sector, says ..

14 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests negative for Covid-19

28 minutes ago

TECNO And M&P Celebrate 1 Billion Sales Record

46 minutes ago

Virus to hit global GDP by $12 trillion: Mian Zahi ..

51 minutes ago

Shop & Win PKR 100,000 Every Day with Samsung Paki ..

52 minutes ago

PML-N hints at tendering resignations before PDM's ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.