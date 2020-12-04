Three bike lifters arrested: four motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three bike lifters and recovered four stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 21,000 and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Morgah police in their crackdown against criminal elements, managed to net two bike lifters namely Saleem and Ghulam Ali and recovered three stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 21,000 and other items from their possession.

He said, Police also recovered weapons and other items from their possession.

He informed that a Police team was constituted under the supervision of SHO Morgah which conducted a raid and nabbed the bike lifters.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the bike lifter would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

Meanwhile, Banni police also rounded up a bike lifter identified as Rustam Khan and recovered a stolen motorcycle and weapon.

Divisional Superintendents of Police (SPs) have lauded endeavour of Morgah and Banni police for netting the bike lifters.