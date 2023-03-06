UrduPoint.com

Three Bike Lifters Arrested; Four Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three bike lifters including the ringleader and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, R.A.

Bazar Police Station managed to net three bike lifters namely Majid, Haseeb and Imran and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from them.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

He assured that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.

