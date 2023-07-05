Three bike lifters arrested; four stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three bike lifters, members of 'Basit' gang besides recovering four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Cantt Police Station managed to net three bike lifters namely Basit, ringleader, Zeeshan and Hanzala and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.