Three bike lifters arrested; nine stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three bike lifters and recovered nine stolen motorcycles, Rs 150,000 cash and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Cantt Police Station managed to net Naeem, Misbahullah and Mira Khan and recovered nine stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 150,000 and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated police team and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the accused.

He also directed the police officers to continue raids against lawbreakers and they should be sent behind the bars.