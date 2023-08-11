Three bike lifters arrested; nine stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three bike lifters, members of 'Asif' gang besides recovering nine stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Wah Cantt Police Station managed to net three bike lifters namely Asif, ringleader, Danial, and Ibrar and recovered nine stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway. Superintendent of Police, Potohar Muhammad Waqas said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.