UrduPoint.com

Three Bike Lifters Arrested; Seven Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2023 | 12:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three bike lifters and recovered seven stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Gungmandi Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Abid and Sajid and recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

In another raid, Wah Cantt police rounded up a bike lifter namely Shubhan and recovered four stolen motorcycles from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Capt. ® Amir Khan Niazi said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.

