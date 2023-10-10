Three bike lifters arrested; seven stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Police have arrested three bike lifters and recovered seven stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, City Police Station managed to net three bike lifters namely Abdul Razzaq, ringleader, Muhammad Babar and Zulqarnain and recovered seven stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars. He said that the operation against the bike and car lifters would further be accelerated.